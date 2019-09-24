Comparto este texto escrito por Tiffanie Clark, que estudia el Doctorado en Literatura Centroamericana en La Universidad de Cincinnati, Ohio, Estados Unidos. Tiffani está escribiendo su tesis y escogió la poesía de 4 poetas migrantes para su análisis, entre ellos la mía. Le agradezco el empeño por dar a conocer mi trabajo literario entre la comunidad académica de Estados Unidos.

Este trabajo forma parte de mi tesis titulada, “Central Americans in Movement: A Diasporist Revival of Poesía Comprometida,” un estudio que analiza las distintas maneras que la condición diaspórica de cuatro poetas centroamericanos, contemporáneos y cómo afectan sus maneras de aproximarse a varias cuestiones sociopolíticas transnacionales. Además, considera las formas en lsa que sus obras poéticas rescatan ciertos elementos de la tradición de poesía comprometida centroamericana dada entre los años 1940 a 1980 en Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras y Nicaragua por escritores canónicos del género.

Ilka Oliva Corado’s Poetry of the Diaspora

Síntesis

Este artículo analiza cómo Desarraigo (2016) y Nostalgia (2016), dos colecciones de poesía por la guatemalteca Ilka Oliva Corado (1979) crea lazos entre nostalgia, desarraigo y diáspora para denunciar varios elementos de la migración forzada de los centroamericanos con un enfoque especial en las mujeres. Para evidenciar esta tesis, considero el análisis psicoanalítico que propone Avishai Margalit en su artículo, “Nostalgia” porque Corado muestra en su poesía una nostalgia heterodoxa que despierta memorias negativas y positivas que indican las razones por su propia diáspora forzada y la de otros guatemaltecos y centroamericanos. De esta manera, su trabajo coincide con la expansión de la definición binaria anterior de la migración forzada propuesta por Sascha Becker y Andreas Ferrara en 2019. El resultado de este estudio es que, desde la diáspora estadounidense, Corado percibe su patria con una “nostalgia desilusionada” evidenciando —de una forma mayormente de acuerdo con el género y estilo testimonial—las varias razones por la emigración forzada. Este estudio contribuye al campo de estudios centroamericanos porque proporciona luz sobre el creciente movimiento de poesía comprometida por escritores de descendencia centroamericano en la diáspora estadounidense.

Palabra claves: Nostalgia, Desarraigo, Migración, Centroamericano/a, Diáspora

Abstract

This article analyses how Desarraigo (2016) Nostalgia (2016), two collections of poetry by the Guatemalan, Ilka Olive Corado (1979) makes connection between nostalgia, uprooting, and diaspora to denounce several elements of the Central American forced migration with a special focus on women. To demonstrate this thesis, I consider the psychoanalytic analysis proposed by Avishai Margalit in his article, “Nostalgia” because Corado shows in her poetry a heterodox nostalgia that arouses negative and positive memories indicating the reasons for her own forced diaspora and that of that of other Guatemalans and Central Americans. In this way, her work coincides with the expansion of the once binary definition of forced migration proposed by Sascha Becker and Andreas Ferrara in 2019. The result of this study is that, from the North American diaspora, Corado perceives her homeland with a “disillusioned nostalgia” evidencing— in a mostly gendered and testimonial manner— the various reasons for forced emigration. This study contributes to the field of Central American studies because it sheds light on the growing movement of sociopolitical/testimonial writing by poets of Central American descent in the North American diaspora.

Key Words: Nostalgia, Uprooting, Migration, Central American, Diaspora

Ilka Oliva Corado’s Poetry of the Diaspora

Destierro, es nombrar a los ausentes y a los desaparecidos y es abrazar de nuevo a los que se fueron y a los que quedaron, en un reencuentro fugaz, que sólo sucede cuando el trastorno le da alas a la nostalgia, para llorar de melancolía en el desarraigo y en la lejanía en el eterno vaivén

[Exile, is to name the absent and the disappeared and it is to again embrace those who have left and those who have stayed, in a brief encounter, that only happens when disruption gives wings to nostalgia, in order to cry melancholically within the estrangement and in the distance of the eternal wavering]

—Ilka Oliva Corado in an introduction to Destierro

Born in 1979 to farming parents in Comapa, Jutiapa Guatemala, Ilka Oliva Corado spent her childhood traveling between the town of Comapa —where her grandparents live and her love for poetry began— and Peronia —a municipal found about 14 kilometers south from Guatemala City —where she began working at a very young age selling ice-creams. In 2003 after receiving her degree as a physical education teacher, Corado emigrated to the United States as an “irregular” migrant; first through Mexico then through the Sonora, Arizona desert. Since her arrival to Chicago in 2014, she has self-published 13 books of poetry, prose, short stories, and novels on Amazon and began the publishing company, Ilkaeditorial. In 2018, her chronicle, —translated into five languages —Historia de una indocumentada travesía en el desierto Sonora-Arizona was (re) published by El Perro y la Rana editorial in Venezuela. Apart from publishing texts, Corado maintains a popular blog, “Crónicas de una inquilina” and works in Chicago as a caretaker. Invierno, her most recent book of poetry, was published in March of 2019.

Despite the breadth of this author’s oeuvre, this article focuses on two of her collections of poetry; Destierro(2016), Nostalgia (2016). These works, directly and indirectly, represent and denounce the sociopolitical systems that cause, sustain, and surround forced diaspora due to war, social conflict, and or national disaster (Becker and Ferrara). According to UNHCR, in 2017 there were more than 65 million forced migrants worldwide. Though Central American migrants like Corado have left their homelands “voluntarily,” it is important to note that lately a binary difference between forced and voluntary migration is being called into question by researchers due to uncontrollable factors such as extreme violence and poverty that increasingly affect the migrant’s decision to go abroad in search of refuge or a better life. Since many investigators have concluded that there is indeed a “spectrum” between perfect voluntary migration and forced migration, every context deserves careful attention to where on the “spectrum” any given migration falls (Becker and Ferrara 13-4). With this definition in mind, I argue that Corado’s poetry presents multiple intersections between nostalgia, exile, and estrangement–as evidenced in this section’s epigraph—to explore, portray, and lyricize forced migrant experience from various points and perspectives. To evidence this argument, my analysis centers on how Nostalgia and Desarraigo include positive memories of the countryside, family, and childhood that are stimulated by the poetic voice’s forced diaspora. I then show how these memories tend to interlock with various representations of child labor, sexual abuse, and the exploitation of farm workers; evidencing some of the motivating factors of migrations from Guatemala and, in general, Central America. The latter constitute what I have called disenchanted nostalgia; those bitter memories that confirm how interconnections across multiple sorts of violence trigger XXI century emigration among Central Americans, and more specifically, Central America women; a group whose rates of migration has tripled since the early 1990s (Cook Heffron).

Longing for Home in the Diaspora Shaded by the Consciousness of Childhood Marginality; A Case for Forced Migration

Considering Avishai Margalit’s definition of nostalgia as the longing for a return to the homeland that can distort, erase, and idealize its reality, Corado’s Nostalgia and Desarraigo confirm and deny this perspective. This occurs because her poems present both criticisms and adorations of the homeland, confirming Gloria Anzaldúa’s philosophy of borderlands; the possibility of simultaneously rejecting and understanding certain social, cultural, and political systems (1984). Thinking of both this philosophy and a departure from Margalit’s definition, the disenchanted nostalgia present in both works primarily emerges from estrangement or desarraigo from the homeland. According to the RAE, the verbdesarraigar from which desarraigo originates has ten definitions; three of which are important for this analysis: 1) Establecer distancia, o aumentarla, entre algo o alguien y una persona, animal, lugar o cosa que se toman como punto de referencia. 2) Considerar aisladamente cosas que estaban juntas o fundidas. 3) Dicho de personas, animales o vehículos que van juntos o por el mismo camino: Tomar caminos distintos (“Desarraigar”). These definitions clarify the diversity of ways Corado evokes desarraigo as a distancing between and of people and things; all invoked by the common thread of diaspora; all emerging from poetic nostalgia. She also goes beyond this definition, by depicting estrangement as not only an action, but an adjective; a form of being due to exile from one’s homeland. In terms of definitions 1 and 3, estrangement is primarily caused by the separation of the poetic voice from her family, friends, and the land while a second estrangement comes from being a forced “undocumented” migrant in the U.S. This first of these is exemplified by the inclusion of autobiographical memories in Desarraigo such as, her grandparent’s house in the town of Comapa, her childhood playscape, and the experiences of herself and other children she grew up with; each memory pointing (in)directly to diaspora. A good starting point for this analysis is stanza’s 1 through 3 of poem XV:

Cuando voy al pueblo

avisa el fogón

y canta el pijuy en plumajillo mi

abuela sale de la cocina

…………………………………….

Y en mi nostalgia, en el silencio un año-

ranza de diáspora perenne. (Corado 5)

Here, the reader is introduced to the placid aspects of the poet’s childhood through her positive nostalgia from the diaspora. In accordance with Avishai Margalit’s thoughts about nostalgia, on the frontline of the poet’s longings for home are the positive memories of her family and the rich landscape. As such, we see the figures of her grandparents as they celebrate her arrival and the distinct sounds and sights of her the town. Despite this, in the last couplet, the poet foreshadows her own emigration; indicating that even in the good times all wasn’t well. If the reader has already been introduced to Nostalgia and read the other poems of social critique in this work, he/she will have probably already deduced poverty and marginalization as some of the factors that the poet indirectly suggests as leading to Guatemalan forced migration.

The special reverence that is given to the land and fauna, however, takes a more prominent role in poem IX with the lyrical inclusion of the Guatemalan seasons, animals, and fruits cited such as “los aguaceros de mayo” that bring about the harvests, “los zompopos” that emerge after the rainfall, “los bledos” that are leaves similar to Cilantro used in cooking, and “el zacate” fruit that are common to the municipality of Jalpatagua that borders El Salvador. These images counter with those of destierro in the receiving country; described in Nostalgia as cold, impersonal, painful, absent of beauty and, most of all, estranging: “Desde el destierro ingrato/ donde el tiempo va de prisa/no se observan las cornisas /de teja y palma” (251). As we can see from the preceding extract, the images in Nostalgia tend to clarify to the reader that the place of poetic enunciation is, above all, the place of exile; an exile—as we see in other poems in it— that is highly estranging for those in the United States who are without documentation; therefore, stripped of right to enter the territory of a state, to work and/or study there, or to plan a future in a more or less secure manner (Yuval-Davis 57). The extreme isolation caused by the lack of this right with the tightening “securitization discourse” around undocumented migration that has led to the creation of organizations like ICE, all play a role in the migrant’s experience of estrangement; one that Corado likens to modern-day slavery: “Amanece el desarraigo/van los migran-/tes al trabajo los/pueden deportar/es gente decente/que no tiene libertad esclavos de la diás/pora lloran en soledad/ la añoranza de la patria/…los hijos que se quedan los sueños que no están” (72). In this example, those of the undocumented diaspora become “slaves” because freedom of movement is annulled by the threat of deportation; producing personal solitude and nostalgia for home. The use of the verb amanecer which indicates the dawning of a new day is in order, because the new day should bring hope; not the case for an undocumented migrant, the poet says, for him/her, all that awaits is more estrangement made darker by the realization that the dream he/she thought would be fulfilled through diaspora was merely a mirage. Thus, this poem suggests something important for this analysis of the intersections of exile, estrangement, and nostalgia. That is, although the constant estrangement lived as a result of exile leads to a nostalgia for home, the nostalgia felt is often tainted by the negative situations from the forced migrant’s place of origin; after all, they have opted for migration—in part— as a result of them. Consequently, other poems in Nostalgia intertwine criticism and adoration of Guatemala, causing even her most conventional nostalgic poems for the patria to end up portraying the broken social systems that keep the most marginalized people dreaming of diaspora despite the danger surrounding it. In a haunting and majestic piece about her grandfather, the poet does just this beginning in stanza V:

Esta soledad de su ausencia

me puebla lentamente en el

destierro;

a veces calcina y en otra

congela día a

día mis recuerdos

…………………..

En la honestidad lo busco

del justo que trabaja

del que no roba,

la belleza de las flores en el campo.

En la dignidad

del que su sustento gana

humillado muchas veces

por el patrón que abusa y obliga

Lo busco abuelo, insistentemente en

mis delirios clandestinos en mi zozobra

migratoria

en la risa de los niños

…………………………………..

Cortando la leña lo recuerdo sobando

sus manos ampolladas sembrando la

milpa

esperanzada en la cosecha

(44-56 Italics are mine)

Speaking again from the place of clandestine exile —presented as the main cause of her bouts of delirium—the poetic voice is filled with longing to reunite with her grandfather; a symbol of the special connection in Guatemala between the farming people and the land that they cultivate. This symbol is reinforced by the grandfather being portrayed as a “man of the corn,” a central definition of Latin American indigenous identity; also, a connector to the linguistic breakdown of the word destierro which literally means unearthed. The reverence of the land for its spiritual and physical sustenance is illustrated by his hope in the harvest and his body being physically shaped by his work on the land.

To interlace the “disenchanted” nostalgia, Corado portrays him to be abused, obliged, and humiliated by the figure of the patron; pointing to disproportion of Guatemalan economy in which the wealthiest 10 percent of the population owns nearly 50 percent of the national wealth and the poorest 10 percent own less than 1 percent (“Guatemala: Poverty and Wealth”). The actual working situation of the grandfather also illustrates the oft exploitative subsistence farming common to rural areas in Guatemala where families work for larger landowners, and the amount of accessible manual labor controls a family’s total income. This translates into many children having to work with the parents instead of going to school, as formal education is only compulsory for six years; resulting in only 41 percent of school-aged children who attend classes (“Guatemala: Poverty and Wealth”).

The reflection of these two common economic situations shifts the poem from a purely personal sphere to being applicable to any forced migrant from Guatemala who has been raised in a rural family and taught to value the land. As we will see in Destierro, one of Corado’s poetic missions is to create poems that can be applicable to others who have lived similar situations. That is, even in her most “personal” poetry found in these three collections, she seems to always be trying to point to a bigger picture in which any forced migrant can see themselves.

Poems like this that describe rural life like “Arrabalera” can also be applied to those who migrated due to injustices common to the rural ghettos like limited drinking water, hunger, and poorly constructed housing. (Corado, “Arrabalera”). In the face of living in one of the most poverty-stricken countries in Latin American, this piece also defies being boxed in by despair, by portraying images of the beauty and friendship that thrive alongside chaotic social conditions. Through the interweaving of disenchanted and conventional nostalgia, all the poems I have analyzed up until this evidence the spectrum between forced and voluntary migration; –from the perspective of a poet speaking from the exiled place— wanting to stay but being forced by uncontrollable factors to go, now in the diaspora longing to go back.

Turning to the memories of herself and other children Corado grew up with, the nostalgia becomes more disenchanted as it touches on more sociopolitical aspects that end up taking center stage, especially as the poetic gaze turns from the country of Comapa to the neighborhood of Peronia located just outside of Guatemala City. After the Guatemalan civil war, Peronia started as a camp of refugees and rapidly grew to a city of over 85,000 inhabitants (“The Open Wide Model Clinic “; Roque). Today, it is known for its gang violence, and a high unemployment rate of 46% (Roque; Storr). Though various articles reiterate that it is one of the most violent places on earth, Cordo’s poetry focus on the youth humanizes those known as maras, and gives a more expansive representation of the city deemed, “a red zone: a concentration of maximum danger within a city of maximum danger that is the capital of an outstandingly violent nation” (Storr). An example of this is found in the poems III and VII from Desarraigo that deal with the livelihood of the forgotten Guatemalan youth who, according to the poet, are socially extinguished by the government, affected by catastrophic natural disaster, and assigned to unfair working conditions in the city and the country:

La María del tomatal

las niñas y sus canastos las ganas de llorar

Ciudad Peronia, mi infancia la arada y el volcán

Olían pegamento para no sentir se inyectaban tanta sustancia para resistir

lloraban en el silencio de la invisibilidad los golpeaba todos los días

la imposibilidad… (6)

Here, the poet calls out the name of a little girl working in a tomato plantation that Corado and her friends played in. This instantly gives the poem a very personal touch. At the same time, the use of the common name speaks to the fact that this could be any little girl’s story.

Vital to the tone of this piece, as well, are the contrasts she creates between the labor related to the city as opposed to the peaceful country. To symbolize the intense child labor in the city, the poetic voice uses the metaphor the plow. The volcano, on the other hand, shows how active volcanoes like el Volcán de Fuego[1] continue to erupt; destroying lives, homes, and the natural environment (Reid). In sum, both natural and social disaster contribute to the creation of the marginalized childhood of these Guatemalan children as presented in Nostalgia in poems like, “ADÓNDE VA LA ALEGRÍA DE LOS PUEBLOS MARGINADOS” where she asks where will the children —who learn to answer “yes sir”, and “yes mam”­—play if they are exploited, and, in direct relation, she asks, “where have the utopias migrated to?” (3 and 20). These painful memories continue inadvertently making the case for forced migration from Guatemala.

With the children portrayed as low (no) wage/exploited workers, in the second of these poems, these reflections continue as the young girls portrayed realize their sociopolitical invisibility, driving them and their male compañerosalike to drug use and overall stigmatization in Guatemalan society:

Siempre nos llamaron los huele pega los mareros, los pandilleros

los delincuentes de arrabal…

Nunca preguntaron si teníamos hambre si nos dolían la exclusión

siempre nos llamaron los delincuentes de esta nación…

nos encarcelaron y nos mataron somos la memoria, la brasa viva

y la rebelión (12)

Taking on the past tense voice, the poet shows herself as a part of this collective of marginalized children deemed by the government as gang members and criminals. The use of the word “siempre” indicates that these children never had a chance to become anything else, nor did the government try to make sense of their situation in order to transform it. The markings of “mara” or “pandillero” are exposed as mere excuses to rid them from society be it through murder, disappearance, or prison. This is extremely important in today’s recent debates about Central American migration and their being linked to gang violence; Corado’s poetry refuses to accept this at surface value; opting instead, to question into the social construction of the gang member himself/herself with the consciousness that many of them are children hurt by societal exclusions,

Though she doesn’t say it directly, this is a cycle that leads to an overall feeling in the poem of politically “non-belonging” within the country of origin; a catapult to migration.[2] It is also to note the lyrical quality of this verse due to emphasis on rhyme and rhythm. With words like “mataron,” “encarcelaron,” “exclusión,” “nación,” and “rebelión”rhyming and being so close together, the sound almost simulates a heartbeat that increases in velocity, as the consistent social genocide upon them becomes more evident. This adrenaline like rhythm leads to a robust final couplet; a prophecy that the children excluded by the nation will become pillars of the next rebellion.

About this collection, I might lastly point out the significance of the poet’s nostalgic zig-zagging between the countryside of Comapa and the city of Peronia described in poem V of Nostalgia as a “vaivén” between those “maras” and “el zacatal” (6). The maras, as I have pointed out before, are a metaphor of the capital city she sees as being of a “double moral” because the powerful people and organizations in them excludes, labels, and “rids the streets” of the poor youth who begin working as farmers, shoe shiners, and factory laborers instead of creating more opportunity for them through education or fair wages (12). In this respect, she deems that time—also in poem V— “aquellos años de limpieza social” (6). The zacatal, however, recalls the bucolic country where her grandparents wait for her and the land is fertile and poetic. In general, its function is what Margalit calls the place of blamelessness. So, her deeming of her infancy as a place somewhere between the gang members (or those labeled as such) and the green pastures is another way of saying that it was a moment of both disillusionment that led to diaspora (mostly experienced in the city) and beauty (mostly found in the country) that drives longing in the diaspora. In this particular collection, nevertheless, the disillusionment seems to outweigh any hope for social change which leads to her impulsive and tearful parting with the homeland; a parting whose reasonings Corado decided to leave open-ended so it could translate to the story of anyone who has been forced by social circumstances to “uproot” from a place they love (Corado). To leave things open, she presents the good and the bad, but in one phrase in her ode to her hometown, Comapa Amada, she suggests that her migration was unwanted. Directly addressing her town she says, “Ya no soy la cipota/que tierna hicieron emigrar,” (178 Italics are mine). She never, however, says “This is what made me migrate,” but her sociopolitical poems within these two sentimental works presents more reasons why other Guatemalan migrants, like herself, felt that diaspora was their only redemption from various forms of poverty and violence.

In “Amor del Proletario,” Corado, like Guatemalan sociopolitical poet Otto Raúl González (1921-2007) in “Signo del Geranio” from his work Voz y Voto del Geranio (1943), points to the situation of exploited farm workers and female servants. However, intersectionality (Davis; Gloria; Kimberle) is useful for studying this, and similar poems because Corado has a higher tendency than Raúl González (see chapter 2) to differentiate the social struggles between females and males. For example, in this piece, her poetic voice tells the story of a girl who works on la finca in the big house. This girl is portrayed to suffer both sexual and economic abuse by the owner, while the boys working on the same farm suffer only economic abuse; resulting in their states “dreamlessness.” This state translates into working in fincas for their whole lives without ever trying to change their social situation as exemplified when the poetic narrator says, “¿Revolución? palabra que no pronuncia quién le sirve al patrón/palabra que siempre insulta al apocado, / el titulado esclavo de su propia presunción” (93).

In “La Comapa Amada,” the poets continue forging her disenchanted nostalgia in stanza’s III through IV to preamble her dealings with female experience in Guatemala when she says, “Yo te extraño y empiezo a recordar” (Corado Nostalgia). The reference to those unnamed things that led to her migration and the turn from “missing” to “remembering” prelude the turning of her gaze from the interior of her longing to be back home to the exterior documentary-like gaze that interprets the lived experience of poor Guatemalans, while paying special attention to those of femenine subjects who are prone to domestic/sexual violence(Cook Heffron; Cortes); another factor of their forced migrations. Heffron says that this problem is instigated by data indicating that rape, domestic violence, and sexual assault against women in The Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador) remains underreported due to societal stigmas; while violence against women, as opposed to men, is seen as normal (3). A poem that exemplifies the intersectional violence (class/race/gender) against the rural, indigenous subsistence farming female subject in Guatemala is “¿Cómo me verá usté Patrón?” In this text, the poetic voice embodies a woman who spends her whole life working in a big house. As evidenced by the title, the speaker challenges the bosses’ objectifying of her, forcing him to not only recognize her personhood but to recognize all his abuses toward her from girlhood to womanhood. In the first stanza, it is understood he is a sexual predator against a child laborer:

Seguramente:

como el jornalero de menor edad como la cuña de la almágana,

con la que parte al árbol vivo

como el zapato que está a punto de tirar como la astilla quizás.

¿Cómo me verá usté patrón? Con sus ojos de lujuria,

que buscan mi pubis

tierno y sin deshierbar. (197)

The story in this piece is clear, the poetic voice’s childhood innocence is destroyed after she becomes objectified in the gaze of the “master” who sees her as a sex toy and a machine who is going to labor the earth for him for little wages. In terms of the former, her vagina being described as “unweeded” and tender indicates her being a virgin or with little sexual experience. On the other hand, “deshierbar” can be connected to the work she will be doing on the land; planting and preparing produce for exportation.

Though the poetic voices’ abuse begins with a sexual assault that most likely continues, it doesn’t stop there. Her health is also affected as the boss exposes her to harmful fertilizers while she cuts various products for export:

¿Cómo me verá usté Patrón?

Desde su avioneta que riega el veneno mientras yo corto su algodón en flor su he

maduro, su caña de azúcar

sus hortalizas frescas y su fruta de exportación. (202)

As the poem ends, the reader has watched the poetic voice go from childhood to an elderly age in which she has lived on a metaphorical edge of being totally broken. In the last two couplets of the piece, it is made clear that not everyone survives this type of exploitation as related in testimonial books on Central America such as Me llamo Rigoberta Menchú y así me nació la conciencia (1983) in which the author testified to many farming children die of diseases or in the very fields where they are working:

¿Cómo me vera usté patrón?

Si sus ojos no miran

………………………………..

Que me exige llamarlo amo

mientras yo me hundo en la miseria de un zanjón en la cuneta de tres metros

de las que abundan en su terreno

donde hace lanzar los muertos

que no sobrevivieron a su explotación. (200-9)

The irony of this piece is that no matter the length of time that this woman has been working for him and no matter how much she begs; the boss will never see her. She is eternally invisible to him, and consequently in Guatemalan high-class society.

Despite these poems of exploitation and violence that center on women experiences- the poet even goes into the stories of disappeared revolutionaries/ victims of indigenous genocides of the Civil War[3]– La Comapa is still portrayed as honest while what is produced naturally in that land remains rich, majestic, and unique. The city space even maintains a certain celebratory tone, as its bustling market place is also longed for by the poetic voice in her poems centered on positive nostalgia.

Born of “chaos and silence,” her longing for homeland speaks to the fact that Corado sees her increased absence from the homeland as a gateway into a further understanding of the sociopolitical systems there that she sees as unjust, and, above all, factors that drive destierro to places where the dreams themselves, as she laments, have already migrated (Corado).

[1] This volcano just recently erupted in June 2018, resulting in 260 missing persons and 160 deaths.

[2] I have borrowed this term from Yural Nural-Davis’s ideas about the implications of political “non-belonging” in the Nation in spite of one’s social, economic, and cultural contributions to that respective Nation; a predicament also explored by Angela Davis in Women, Race, and Class.

[3] 1960-1996

